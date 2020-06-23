UP: NSA invoked against 2 accused in murder of Hindu outfit leader

Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead in Lucknow on October 18 last year. Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead in Lucknow on October 18 last year.

Lucknow police have invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against two of the accused in the murder case of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Tiwari was shot dead in Lucknow on October 18 last year. The two accused, Rashid Pathan and Syed Asim Ali, are lodged in Lucknow district jail. The move comes after the two moved court for bail, sources said.

Police said Rashid is accused of being part of the murder conspiracy while Syed Asim had allegedly provided logistical help to the two killers, Ashfaq Hussain Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Farid alias Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan, when they were on the run after the crime. Syed Asim had allegedly helped the two – presently in judicial custody – in fleeing to Nepal. Rashid hails from Surat in Gujarat while Syed is from Nagpur.

Four days after the crime, Ashfaq Hussain Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Farid alias Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan were arrested from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Meanwhile, the Lucknow police are yet to take action against a Nepal national, who had allegedly sheltered the two alleged killers at his residence. Additional Commissioner of Police, Kaiserbagh, I P Singh, said police have sought legal opinion in the case because it was still not clear if the Nepal resident, Tanveer, was aware that the two persons were wanted by the UP police in a murder case, at the time they had gone to his residence.

Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered at his residence at Khurshed Bagh area of Lucknow. Police said the crime was the fallout of some alleged remarks made by Tiwari in 2015 against the Prophet.

In November last year, the police had filed chargesheet against 13 persons – all are now lodged in Lucknow jail. The Lucknow police had recently invoked UP Gangsters Act against the accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.