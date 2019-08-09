UP: Notice to 10 DMs, six SSPs for being absent in office at 9.30am

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered that showcause notices be issued to 10 District Magistrates (DMs) and six Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) for their absence from office this morning.

It may be mentioned that earlier the BJP government in the state had asked all District Magistrates to hold Janta Darbar in their respective collectorates in the morning.

Official spokesperson of the government informed that the Chief Minister had instructed surprise checks of DMs and other officers in their office at 9.30am. During such an exercise, 10 District Magistrates were found absent.

“A show-cause notice would be issued to them for explaining their absence. Strict action would be taken for non-compliance of instructions of the government,” said Additional Chief Secretary, Information as well as Home Department, adding that presence of SSPs and SPs was checked by the office of Director General of Police. Six SSPs and SPs were found absent from their offices on Thursday morning.

Sources said that the CM has instructed to make such surprise inspections a routine.