UP: ‘No Holika, no animal sacrifice on Bakr Eid’

A goat for sale in Malvani market ahead of Bakra Eid. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) A goat for sale in Malvani market ahead of Bakra Eid. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

While Muslims across the country prepare for Bakr Eid on August 22, there is something very unique about the celebration at Musahara village in Sant Kabir Nagar district where animal sacrifice on the occasion is banned since 2007. And police are on their toes to make sure that nobody hoards goats and also that the festival passes off peacefully.

“Around a decade ago, people of two communities had a tiff over the burning of Holika near a graveyard. The administration then struck a compromise between the two communities. An agreement was signed by both the groups that there will be no animal sacrifice in the village. It was also decided that the Hindus will not be able to perform rituals of Holika on Holi. Since then, permission for animal sacrifice is not given,” said Station House Officer of Dharam Singhwa police station, Shiv Baran Yadav.

“Since 2007, every year we collect all the goats from the village and drop them at the district veterinary department under supervision of a doctor. The villagers get back their animals after the festival is over. Similarly, we do not let anyone burn Holika on the eve of Holi,” Yadav added.

The SHO, however, said that after the three days of Bakr Eid, Muslim families sacrifice goats and both the communities celebrate the occasion together. Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of Police, said that there is no issue related to the festival of Bakr Eid. Tradition is being followed by both the communities for about a decade without any objection from any of them.

