UP: Night curfew reduced by 2 hours – from 10 pm to 6 am

The state reported five Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours. At least 134 Covid patients have recovered since Saturday.

The state government on Sunday further reduced the span of night curfew, which will now be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am from Monday to Friday. Earlier, the night curfew was in force from 9 pm to 7 am.

Now, markets and movement will be allowed from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday. Use of masks, sanitisers and social distancing norm will remain mandatory.

The decision came after the number of active and daily new Covid cases in the state declined significantly over the last few weeks. While the state recorded 125 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, it now had 1,594 active cases. Three districts – Aligarh, Kasganj and Shrawasti – reported no active case, while 14 other districts had five or less active cases. Three districts in the state have over 100 active cases. With 141 active patients, Lucknow was on top of the list, followed by 120 in Prayagraj and 106 in Kushinagar.

