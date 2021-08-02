UP: Nigerian held for cheating people with promise of expensive gifts

The arrested Nigerian has been identified as Okuwarima Moses.

With the arrest of a 32-year-old Nigerian man, Kanpur police claimed to have busted a gang which allegedly cheated people of their money on the pretext of customs duty on expensive gifts from overseas.

Police said the foreign national used to make friends on social media, promising to send them expensive gifts. Later, another gang member, posing as a customs officer, would call up the unsuspecting victims, asking them to pay customs duty on the gifts being sent to them. After collecting the money, the accused would block the phone numbers of the victims and go untraceable, police added.

The arrested Nigerian has been identified as Okuwarima Moses. He was picked up from Noida, said sub-inspector Santosh Pandey from Nawabganj police station. Two mobile phones, a laptop and passport were recovered. “We suspected that the gang was of three members. It had about ten persons,” Kanpur DCP Salmantaz Jaftertaj Patil said.