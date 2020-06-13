UP: New teams to be sent to sensitive districts to better health facilities

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with Covid-19 frontline workers through video-conference in Lucknow on Friday. (Source: Twitter/@CMOfficeUP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with Covid-19 frontline workers through video-conference in Lucknow on Friday. (Source: Twitter/@CMOfficeUP)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials on Friday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state amid efforts to reopen the economy and directed them to send new teams to sensitive districts to inspect, monitor and assist in augmenting the healthcare system.

He said new teams be sent to Agra, Meerut, Firozabad, Moradabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Jhansi and Basti districts.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that the chief minister has asked for including a principal secretary or secretary-level officer and another of additional director or joint director-level from health department in each team. Both the officers will re-inspect these districts and monitor the healthcare system so as to improve it further.

Later in the day, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari also issued detailed guidelines to district magistrates and divisional commissioners related to coronavirus prevention and control. Tiwari asked senior officials of the health department and nodal officers to regularly visit hospitals and see if bedsheets were being changed regularly, quality food being provided and cleanliness maintained. He said that in case of any negligence, the in-charge of the hospital and Chief Medical Superintendent would be held accountable.

Officials have also been asked to “maintain dialogue” with public representatives for control of the disease as well as for providing information about employment to the labourers and other unemployed persons. However, he asked officials to ensure that no public events were organised in this regard.

The Chief Secretary asked the district administration to make it known through use of loudspeakers in markets, mandis etc that not more than five persons can gather at one place and compulsory use of mask as well as social distancing.

The CM, meanwhile told the officials to begin a campaign to expedite the developmental schemes in the state which will also provide work to migrant labourers and workers.

The CM said that adequate availability of materials related to construction work at right price should be ensured to keep the prices under check.

