National Girl Child Day: Meritorious female students to don roles of DM, SSP for a day

The UP government on Saturday announced a programme, ‘Nayika’ — to be organised on January 24 on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced a programme, “Nayika”, will be organised in which “meritorious girls” will be given a chance to “hold office of Divisional Commissioner, District Magistrate, Chief Development Officer and Senior Superintendent of Police for a day” in districts across the state. The event will be held on National Girl Child Day, which is celebrated on January 24 to “honour all meritorious girls”. The event, which will be held across the state, is being organised under the women empowerment scheme, “Mission Shakti”.

“A total of 450 meritorious female students and 5,000 girls who have achieved in different fields will be honoured by appointing them as symbolic ‘officers’ and giving them the command of administrative departments for a day. They will also be presented as role models to encourage all the daughters of the state,” said a government spokesperson on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said for any state to develop completely, it is very necessary for women and daughters to feel safe and follow their dreams without any barriers. “The government will ensure that women in the state are empowered and protected at grassroots level,” the CM added.

The spokesperson said the government will also “encourage achievements of outstanding female students of standards 10 and 12 of the state board by rewarding them with cash amounts of Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.” The distribution will be done in collaboration with the Women Welfare Department and the Department of Child Nutrition and Development.

“The birthday of nearly 2005 newborn daughters in government hospitals was celebrated on January 22 by distributing gifts to the mother and child,” said the spokesperson.