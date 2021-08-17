UP: Muslim man ‘beaten up’ for bid to hoist Tricolour

A MUSLIM man was allegedly beaten up by a group of persons who also issued death threats when he tried to hoist the Tricolour in Baghpat’s Ranchad village on Thursday, Independence Day. “Pro-Pakistan” slogans were also allegedly raised by those who assaulted Babu Khan and the suspects also tore the Tricolour apart, sources said.

“Babu Khan has demanded the immediate arrest of those who have shown disrespect to the national flag and also allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the village. We are conducting an inquiry and will take action once we complete it,” said Baghpat Sub-DivisonalMagistrate Durgesh Mishra.

In his memorandum, Babu Khan also threatened that he would “immolate himself outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow if those responsible for the attack were not arrested soon”, sources claimed.

He also alleged that the local police did not register an FIR and that he then had to submit a memorandum to the SDM.