Man flies in from New Zealand, shoots dead mother’s second husband in Uttar Pradesh

Navjot Singh, 25, was shot dead outside his car service centre in the Milak Khanam area of Rampur on Saturday evening. (Special Arrangement)

Unhappy with his mother’s second marriage, a 22-year-old man travelled from New Zealand to Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and allegedly killed his stepfather on Saturday.

The victim, Navjot Singh, 25, was shot dead outside his car service centre in the Milak Khanam area of Rampur on Saturday evening.

On Monday, police arrested his wife’s son, Avdeep Singh, and her nephew, Rajandeep Singh, a Rampur resident, in connection with the murder. Police said Avdeep works at a dairy farm in New Zealand.

Threatened victim earlier

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Trouble started nine months ago after Navjot married Kamal Kaur, 49, a widow, following the death of his first wife. The two lived close by.