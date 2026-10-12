Man flies in from New Zealand, shoots dead mother’s second husband in Uttar Pradesh

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Unhappy with his mother’s second marriage, a 22-year-old man travelled from New Zealand to Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and allegedly killed his stepfather on Saturday.
The victim, Navjot Singh, 25, was shot dead outside his car service centre in the Milak Khanam area of Rampur on Saturday evening.
On Monday, police arrested his wife’s son, Avdeep Singh, and her nephew, Rajandeep Singh, a Rampur resident, in connection with the murder. Police said Avdeep works at a dairy farm in New Zealand.
Threatened victim earlier
Trouble started nine months ago after Navjot married Kamal Kaur, 49, a widow, following the death of his first wife. The two lived close by.
Kamal Kaur’s two sons, Avdeep and Joganpreet Singh, who had moved to New Zealand after their father’s death around three years earlier, were allegedly opposed to the marriage.
A relative of Navjot said a panchayat had been convened to resolve the dispute. The brothers had allegedly threatened Navjot in the past, the relative said.
Navjot, a resident of Tah Kalan village, was the only son of farmer Nishan Singh. His uncle, Jagdeep Gill, said Navjot’s first wife had died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. Navjot was booked in connection with her death and sent to jail. He was released around a year and a half ago and later opened a car service centre at Kumhariya Kalan crossing.
The killing
According to police, Navjot was at his service centre on Saturday evening when the assailants arrived in a car. They got out and opened fire, hitting him multiple times in the chest, before fleeing.
News of the killing spread quickly, drawing a crowd to the spot. Police rushed to the scene and sent the injured man to hospital.
Navjot died of his injuries shortly afterwards.
Police said the victim’s family members became agitated and created a commotion. Police pacified them, following which the body was sent for post-mortem examination.
“We are questioning Avdeep and Rajandeep to ascertain the details of the case. As part of the investigation, we are also trying to establish when Avdeep returned from New Zealand,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Anurag Singh, adding that police were also investigating the possible involvement of other people in the case.
On a complaint by Navjot’s father, police lodged an FIR against eight persons, including the woman’s two sons and their relatives, at Milak Khanam police station.
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