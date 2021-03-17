UP: Murder case lodged 20 days after man found dead, say Police

Police said Pintu (25), a member of the Kol community under the Scheduled Tribe category, was allegedly killed by some acquaintances during a drunken argument on February 26 in Ghorawal.

Twenty days after a man belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community was found dead in Sonbhadra’s Ghorawal area, a murder case was lodged at the local police sation on Tuesday. The deceased’s father alleged that due to “jurisdictional issues”, police had refused to lodge a case until now.

Police said Pintu (25), a member of the Kol community under the Scheduled Tribe category, was allegedly killed by some acquaintances during a drunken argument on February 26 in Ghorawal. However, his body was found in Mirzapur’s Mahawa village, which is under the Madihan police station.

The family alleged that after murdering Pintu, the accused had brought his body to Mahawa village and abandoned it there.

In a video shared on social media, Pintu’s father Ram Narayan (60) is seen saying, “My son had gone to get food grains. I have been running around for 15 days but the police are not listening to me. I have visited Ghorawal police station multiple times and also been to Mirzapur. I had gone to the SP sahab, CO sahab.” He also alleged in the video that the police rebuked him for making rounds of the police station so many times. “They have declared me and my son mad.”

The complaint, dated March 4, lodged by Narayan reads, “My son had gone to Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra for loading food grains on February 25 at 7 am… Around 9 pm, Prakash, Bhandar, Suresh, Fuddi and Anil after getting drunk, tried to snatch his money, then assaulted and murdered him. As part of a conspiracy, they brought my son’s body without informing police to our village… We have had to make several rounds of the police stations to get a case lodged. The case is not being lodged at Madihan (Mirzapur) or Ghorawal (Sonbhadra). The officials at Madihan are saying the case will be lodged at Ghorawal…”

A case was lodged at Ghorawal police station under IPC sections 302 (murder) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On Tuesday, IG (Mirzapur) Range Piyush Srivastava said, “The case was lodged in the morning today.”

Asked why it took so long for police to lodge the case, the IG said, “The body was found in Sonbhadra and the family members brought the body to Mirzapur saying post-mortem examination should be done here. They did not know and hence they brought the body to Mirzapur where the post mortem examination had to be done.”

Sonbhadra SP Amrendra P D Singh said a case against seven named accused has been lodged. “Out of the seven accused, five belong to the Kol community, one belongs to Maurya caste, and another is from Vaishya community,” said the SP.

He claimed that the “family members were taking time”. “We would have lodged the case two to three days ago, but the father had sought time to think it over. There was no eyewitness or a murder motive. The post-mortem report says that the body has some injuries. The death was caused after the rib cage was injured leading to puncturing of the lungs,” said the SP.