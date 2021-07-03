UP: Multiplexes, gyms & stadiums can reopen from Monday

The decision to relax the curbs was taken at a high-level Covid management meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced further relaxations in its Covid-19 restrictions, allowing multiplexes, cinema halls, stadiums and gyms to reopen for five days a week from July 5.

The administration claimed the second Covid wave had been “eliminated”, with the state recording only 133 Covid cases in 24 hours — the lowest daily infection count since March 21. The government said the curbs were being relaxed because of the significant drop in infection, pointing out that as per the latest report 24 districts had not reported new cases and the figures were in single digit in 49 districts. Lucknow and Prayagraj were the only two districts to report cases in double digits in 24 hours, with both reporting 11 infections each. The day before, Lucknow had reported 14 new cases and Varanasi had reported 12 infections.

The decision to relax the curbs was taken at a high-level Covid management meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.