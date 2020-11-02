UP: Mukhtar Ansari’s hotel in Mau razed to the ground

MLA Mukhtar Ansari

The Mau district administration on Sunday demolished a hotel belonging to jailed MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who is named in several cases.

A state spokesperson said the district administration passed the order to demolish Hotel Ghazal on October 8. The hotel owners challenged it in the High Court, but got no relief. An appeal by Ansari’s sons — Abbas Ansari and Omer Ansari — to the district authority board was also rejected.

On Sunday, a considerable number of policemen were deployed at the site and two bulldozers were used to raze the structure to the ground.

In August, a suspected illegal slaughterhouse in Mau belonging to Ansari’s associates was razed, and the Gangsters Act was invoked against Ansari’s wife Afsa Ansari and her two brothers Sharzal Ansari and Anwar Shahzad.

The government said, “In the last few months, illegal properties of Ansari and his henchmen worth over Rs 45 crore have also been seized in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mau, Jaunpur, Azamgarh and Lucknow. Moreover, the gang’s annual earnings of over Rs 45 crore were also seized and 96 of his gang members have also been arrested in the recent past.”

In August, Rakesh Pandey, one of Ansari’s associates and a co-accused in the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanad Rai, was killed in an encounter with the Lucknow Police. Ansari is currently in Ropar jail in Punjab, facing charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.

Former MP Atiq Ahmad, who is also in jail under the Gangsters Act, has also faced similar action. His house in Prayagraj was demolished in August.

