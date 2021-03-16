UP: MP’s daughter-in-law ‘attempts suicide’

The daughter-in-law of Mohanlalganj BJP MP Kaushal Kishor allegedly attempted suicide by slashing her wrist on Monday after her husband Ayush, who faces charge of staging an attack on himself to frame his rivals, went to a police station to record his statement but allegedly did not meet her, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Ayush’s wife Ankita attempted suicide in front of Kaushal Kishor’s residence in Kakori area. She was taken to a hospital where she is stable as the cut was not too deep. “She is completely out of danger. As far as Ayush is concerned, we called him to the police station to record his statements when needed as per a High Court order under section 41A of the CrPC. On Sunday, she came to know that Ayush had come to the Madiyaon police station for recording his statement and was upset that he did not meet her,” said Lucknow Additional DCP (North) Prachi Singh.

In the early hours of Monday, Ankita reached the house of the BJP MP where she was reportedly denied an audience by the family. She later uploaded two videos announcing that she would end her life, and blamed her husband Ayush, her father-in-law Kaushal Kishor and other family members of Kishor. A police team then brought Ankita to the Mahila police station. She later was let off. However, she again reached the house of the BJP MP where she slit her wrists.

Denying the allegations made by Ankita against his family, Kaushal Kishor said she was trying to “tarnish the image” of his family and is playing in the hands of the persons who hold political grudge against him.

On March 2, Ayush allegedly suffered bullet injuries after he was allegedly shot at by some bike-borne assailants in Madiyaon police station area of Lucknow. Police, however, claimed that the evidence suggests that Ayush “staged” the attack on himself as he wanted to frame some people.

An FIR was registered against Ayush and his brother-in-law Adarsh for cheating and conspiracy.