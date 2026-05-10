A mother’s desperation: Why a UP woman pawned jewellery to contract her son’s killing

Driven to the brink by prolonged harassment, abuse and violence, a 48-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha allegedly pawned her jewellery to raise token money allegedly paid to a local gangster hired to kill her own son. The police said the gangster, Jogendra alias Jolly, had been arranged by the victim’s younger brother, Sankit Singh, 29.

On Saturday, the police recovered the body of Dushyant Singh, 35, from dense undergrowth near a dry canal in Shyampur village, bringing to light a deeply troubled family tragedy. The police said Dushyant had a criminal history and that his family had allegedly been pushed to the brink by years of repeated harassment, violence and abuse, as he was accused of frequently assaulting family and subjecting them to intimidation over minor matters.

During the investigation, the police found that Dushyant’s brother Sankit, and his mother Maya Devi had allegedly hired a gangster to eliminate him. The family allegedly struck a deal worth Rs 5 lakh with Jogendra alias Jolly (30s), while Dushyant’s mother pawned her jewellery to raise Rs 55,000 as token money for the contract killing.

On Sunday, the police arrested Dushyant’s father, Preetam Singh, and his brother, Sankit Singh, in connection with the case, said Superintendent of Police, Amroha, Lakhan Singh Yadav.

He added that efforts are underway to arrest Maya Devi, Jogendra alias Jolly, and his two unidentified associates.

According to the police, officers were alerted on Saturday to the body of a man lying in dense bushes in Shyampur village with multiple head injuries. The body was recovered from the scene and sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on belongings found with the body, police identified the deceased as Dushyant Singh. His father, Preetam Singh, subsequently filed an FIR against unidentified persons at the Didauli police station.

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During preliminary investigation, the police found that Dushyant had a criminal background, was allegedly addicted to alcohol, and had frequently subjected his family, including parents, brother, and grandparents, to abuse and violence, leaving the family deeply distressed.

As the investigation deepened, the police discovered that Sankit had recently been seen several times with gangster Jogendra alias Jolly. During questioning, Sankit allegedly confessed that, driven by growing frustration over Dushyant’s behaviour, he and his parents decided to have him killed. Police said Sankit admitted that the family had contacted the gangster and agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh for the murder.

He also allegedly told police that his mother had mortgaged her jewellery with a jeweller in Amroha to raise Rs 55,000, which was paid to Jogendra as an advance, with the remaining amount promised later, said the investigating officer of the case, Inspector Rashid Akhtar. He added that Jogendra had criminal cases against him.

According to police, Sankit said that on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Jogendra alias Jolly and two associates allegedly carried out the killing with a sharp-edged weapon before dumping Dushyant’s body.