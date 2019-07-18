UP: Monsoon session from today, Oppn to raise law & order issue

A day before the start of the monsoon session of the Assembly, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit convened a meeting of the business advisory committee as well as an all-party meeting, during which Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath sought the cooperation of the opposition for “peaceful functioning” of the proceedings of the House. The opposition, in turn, raised the issue of “low number of sittings” of the session.

During the session starting Thursday, the BJP government will table the supplementary budget. The government had passed the interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Opposition plans to raise issues such as the alleged “deteriorating law and order situation”, unemployment, pending dues of farmers in the state and seek answers from the government.

The session is expected to continue till July 26 and supplementary budget will be tabled on July 23. On July 18, condolences would be offered over the death of a sitting member, Jagan Prasad Garga, BJP MLA from Agra, who had died of cardiac arrest in April.

During the all-party meeting Wednesday, the CM requested opposition leaders to ensure that there was “constructive, creative debate and maximum discussion” during the session and said the government was committed to continue with the proceedings of the House for maximum numbers of days.

A government spokesperson said the CM also pointed out during the meeting that members who prepare in advance do not get time to raise their issues as some issues are raised multiple times. He said when proceedings of the House are interrupted frequently, it sends a wrong message to the public.

While Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, a senior Samajwadi Party leader, was present during the meeting; Congress was represented by MLA Masood Akhtar and BSP by its Legislative Party leader Lalji Verma. Chief of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party Om Prakash Rajbhar, was also present.

“All of us raised two points. First of all, the opposition is ready to cooperate but the attitude of the government should also be positive. If the government tries to suppress the voice of opposition, we will react accordingly. Secondly, we pointed out that there should be more sittings.” Congress MLA Masood Akhtar told The Indian Express.

He added, “The CM had promised that his government would try to aim at nearly 90 day sittings a year but most of the sessions are so short that large number of leaders fail to get time to raise their issues.”