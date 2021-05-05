UP: Mob ransacks BJP MLA’s house for turning down recounting plea

Rajni Devi had contested the polls for the post of Samaspur village pradhan.

A mob allegedly attacked BJP MLA Sanjeev Diwakar’s house in Etah after he denied recommendation of recount of votes in the panchayat polls.

Police said on Monday, Gyan Singh, a resident of the area, went to the MLA’s house in the Jalesar area along with his supporters after his wife Rajni Devi lost the panchayat polls by a close margin. Singh demanded that Diwakar recommend a recount of votes to the district administration.

Furious after their demand was rejected, Gyan Singh and his followers went on a rampage at the MLA’s house, wrecking furniture and other items, police said. A contingent of police personnel soon arrived at the scene and resorted to a mild lathi charge to dislodge the crowd and bring the situation under control.

The Jalesar MLA was present at his residence when the incident took place, confirmed KP Singh, station house officer of Jalesar police station.

An FIR was filed against two named and 50 unknown persons. Police have detained three persons in connection with the incident, Singh added.

According to UP Police, as many as 18 criminal cases have been registered across the state since the counting of votes began on May 2. Thirteen cases were filed in connection with the violence during and after the counting of votes, while five more were registered for taking out victory processions in violation of a government order.

In Bijnor, a minor clash erupted on Monday when a group of people objected to victory procession taken out by supporters of Narendra Kumar, who won the Peepalsana village head election. Police said people who objected to the procession were supporters of former Pradhan Ahsan, who lost this time. Station House Officer, Dhampur police station, Arun Tyagi said on learning about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot, adding that nine persons have been caught in connection with the matter, so far.

Mathura police detained 12 people at Nagla Utawar village Monday after supporters of newly elected village pradhan Mufeed clashed with a group of locals.

Pramod Panwar Singh, SHO, Kosi Kalan police station, said the incident took place when supporters of Jarjeet, who lost the election, arrived at the spot and clashed with Mufeed and his associates. Getting word of the clash, a police team rushed to the scene and brought things under control. Singh confirmed that 12 people have so far have been detained.

In Saharanpur, police registered an FIR against newly elected village head Suleman and his supporters for allegedly taking out a victory procession at Harora village. Satendra Kumar Rai, SHO, Gagalheri police station, said the police received word on the procession and a team was rushed to stop it. A case was registered against Suleman and 25 of his associates, Rai said.

Police records say as many as 203 cases have been registered in the state from the time the panchayat elections were declared till May 4.

A total of 73 cases have been filed in Gorakhpur zone, followed by 27 each in Lucknow and Agra zones.

In Prayagraj and Kanpur zones, 23 cases each were registered. In all, police have so far booked 2,006 persons in connection with these 203 cases.