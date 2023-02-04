UP MLC polls: SP draws a blank as BJP wins 4 of 5 seats

The BJP won four of the five Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, the results of which were declared on Friday, dealing a blow to the Samajwadi Party which was hoping to increase its numbers in the Upper House in a bid to get back the post of the leader of opposition.

Even as the saffron party retained three “graduate constituencies” (Gorakhpur-Faizabad, Barelly-Moradabad and Kanpur-Unnao) and won an additional “teacher’s constituency” (Allahabad-Jhansi), the Kanpur “teachers’ seat” went to independent candidate Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel who won it for the sixth time. The party finished third on the seat as another independent candidate came second from there.

With the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) choosing not to enter the fray in the polls, the fight was mainly between the BJP and the SP though the latter failed to secure even a single seat.

In the teacher’s constituency, the BJP candidate Babulal Tiwari defeated sitting non-political candidate Suresh Kumar Tiwari in a close fight.

The SP had lost the post of the leader of opposition after its number had come down to nine in the 100-member House.

Of the 100 members (90 elected and 10 nominated) in the state Legislative Council, the BJP now has 76 seats, Samajwadi Party nine, Independents four while Nishad, Apna Dal, BSP and Jansatta Lok Tantrik Party have one each member.

Six out of 10 seats for nominated members are vacant.

While there were two members of the “teacher’s constituency (non-political)” earlier, the number now has been reduced to one.

In the teacher’s constituency, Suresh Kumar Tiwari had earlier won thrice.

In the Kanpur teachers’ constituency, Independent Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel defeated Hemraj Singh, also an independent, by 1,548 votes.

In the Gorakhpur-Faizabad graduate constituency, BJP had again fielded outgoing MLC Devendra Pratap Singh defeated Karunakant Maurya of SP by 17,455 votes. While Devendra Pratap got 51,699 votes, Karunakant Maurya of SP got 34,244.

In the Kanpur-Unnao graduate constituency, BJP’s Arun Pathak won for the third time by defeating Kamlesh Yadav of SP by 53,285 votes. While Pathak got 62,601 votes, Yadav of SP got only 9,316.

In the Bareilly-Moradabad graduate constituency, BJP’s Jaipal Singh defeated Samajwadi Party’s Shiv Pratap Singh by 51,257 votes. Jaipal got 66,179 votes and Shiv Pratap 14,922. The BJP has been winning from the seat since 1986.

Congratulating the winners, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the victory of the BJP candidates in the elections to the Upper House of the State Legislature testified people’s immense public faith in the “double engine government” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The members, who have deep faith in democratic values, will enhance the dignity of the Legislative Council, he added.