UP MLC polls: Over 55% turnout, more polling in teachers’ seats

Women queue up to vote in the Legislative Council polls in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The elections to 11 seats of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday recorded 55.47 per cent polling till 5 pm.

The results will be declared on December 3.

A higher turnout was reported in the six teachers’ constituencies as compared to the five graduates’ constituencies.

The maximum turnout — 73.94 per cent — was recorded in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency, followed by 73.48 per cent in Bareilly-Moradabad teachers’ constituency.

According to election officials, 41.56 per cent votes were cast for the Agra graduates constituency, 41.10 for Allahabad-Jhansi graduates constituency, 36.74 for Lucknow graduates seat, 42.86 for Meerut graduates seat and 39.33 for Varanasi graduates seat.

There are 199 candidates in the fray. BJP, SP, Congress and several teachers’ associations are contesting, while the BSP is not participating in the polls. The term of office of the 11 MLCs from these constituencies expired on May 6.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also cast his vote in his hometown, Saifai.

“This election is very significant. The results will decide which political party’s numbers will be higher in the (Upper) House… If there is a second House, which can stop them (matters important to democracy) and a pave way for a debate, then it is the Upper House,” Akhilesh Yadav said after casting his vote.

The SP dominates the Upper House in the state. This time, the ruling BJP had gone the extra mile as their ministers camped in the respective constituencies to ensure victory for their candidates.

