UP MLC polls: BJP wins four of five seats, one goes to Independent

In a fight between the BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP), the saffron camp bagged four of the five seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls Friday. The fifth seat went to an Independent candidate.

Among the five seats are three graduate seats and two teacher seats and the BJP managed to bag all the three graduate seats — Gorakhpur-Faizabad, Prayagraj-Jhansi and Kanpur-Unnao. The party also won the Moradabad teacher’s constituency. The Independent candidate, Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel, won from the Kanpur teacher’s constituency.

The polls were significant for the SP, which was hoping to increase its numbers in the Upper House of the Uttar Pradesh assembly in order to be able to elect a Leader of Opposition. Since neither Congress nor Bahujan Samaj Party fielded candidates, the polls were mainly a fight between the BJP and the SP.

The BJP’s performance?

In the Gorakhpur-Faizabad graduate seat, the BJP had once again fielded outgoing MLC Devendra Pratap Singh. Singh defeated Karunakant Maurya of Samajwadi Party by 17,455 votes by bagging 51,699 votes against Maurya’s 34,244 votes.

In the Kanpur-Unnao graduate seat, BJP candidate Arun Pathak won for the third time. He defeated Kamlesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party by 53,285 votes. Pathak got 62,601 votes and Yadav got only 9,316 votes.

In the Bareilly-Faizabad graduate seat, BJP’s Jaipal Singh defeated Samajwadi Party’s Shiv Pratap Singh by 51,257 votes. Jaipal got 66,179 votes, while Shiv Pratap got 14,922 votes. Notably, the Bareilly-Faizabad seat is a traditional BJP seat and the saffron party has been winning it since 1986.

In the Prayagraj-Jhansi teacher constituency, BJP’s Babulal Tiwari defeated three-time MLC Suresh Kumar Tripathi by 1,403 votes. Tiwari got 10,205 votes and Tripathi got 8,802 votes.

Congratulating the winners, Adityanath said that the victory of the BJP candidates in the election to the Upper House of the State Legislature testifies immense public faith in the “double engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

He said that the presence of hardworking members, who have deep faith in democratic values in UP, will enhance the dignity of the Legislative Council and that Contribution of experienced new members will prove to be helpful in building a ‘New Uttar Pradesh of New India’.