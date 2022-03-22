UP MLC polls: BJP nominates historysheeter

The BJP has fielded historysheeter and former BSP MLC Vineet Singh alias Shyam Narayan Singh and a close associate of strongman Dhananjay Singh in the Legislative Council polls.

The BJP, which had so far released the names of the 30 candidates, released the names of the remaining six candidates for the April 9 polls to the Upper House of the Assembly.

The party has fielded Vineet Singh from Mirzapur-Sonbhadra local authorities constituency. Vineet Singh has several criminal cases pending against him and is a historysheeter in the records of Cholapur police station in Varanasi district.

Sources in the BJP said that Vineet Singh had joined the BJP during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had contested the 2017 Assembly elections from Saiyadraja seat in Chandauli as a BSP nominee when he was lodged in a Ranchi jail in connection with a kidnapping case. He had finished second in that election.

From Jaunpur Local Authorities constituency, the BJP has fielded sitting BSP MLC Brijesh Singh ‘Prinshu’, a close associate of strongman Dhananjay Singh.

Dhananjay Singh contested the just concluded Assembly polls from Malhani seat in Jaunpur district as a Janata Dal (United) candidate. He finished second against the SP candidate, while BJP came fourth.