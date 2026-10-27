Akhilesh alleges deliberate delay in UP MLC vote counting, asks CEC to step in

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday urged Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to take immediate cognisance of alleged delays in the ongoing counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections and ensure transparent results.
He also claimed that neither political parties nor the media were being provided with information about the counting process. “Do not make a mockery of democracy,” Yadav said, urging the poll panel to ensure transparency in the results.
The UP Chief Electoral Officer’s office, when contacted, said it is verifying the allegations.
Results likely tomorrow or Thursday
The results of the biennial elections to 11 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council — five graduates and six teachers — are likely to be announced by Wednesday evening or Thursday, it is learnt.
Counting is underway in seven districts, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur. The 11 constituencies are Lucknow Graduates, Meerut Graduates, Agra Graduates, Varanasi Graduates and Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates, along with Lucknow Teachers, Meerut Teachers, Agra Teachers, Varanasi Teachers, Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers.
A total of 152 candidates are in the fray from the 11 seats.
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The voter turnout on October 23 polling was recorded at 55.24 per cent.
Earlier in the day, the counting of first-preference votes began in the Lucknow division teachers’ constituency after the completion of bundling, while the process of bundling was in its final stages in the Lucknow graduates’ constituency, the officials added.
In the Agra teachers’ constituency, the returning officer had recommended re-polling at three polling stations following alleged irregularities during the October 23 polling. The recommendation was forwarded to the Election Commission, which directed the suspension of six officials found responsible for lapses in supervision, while disciplinary action was initiated against other polling personnel.
The 2020 elections to these 11 constituencies saw the BJP win six, the Samajwadi Party three and Independents two seats.
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The outcome is particularly significant for the SP, which currently has 10 members in the 100-member Legislative Council — exactly the 10 per cent threshold required to retain the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Upper House.
The three seats by SP in 2020 were won by Man Singh Yadav from Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates, Ashutosh Sinha from Varanasi Graduates and Lal Bihari Yadav from Varanasi Teachers. All three have been renominated.
(With PTI inputs)