Akhilesh alleges deliberate delay in UP MLC vote counting, asks CEC to step in

Results of biennial elections likely to be announced by Wednesday evening or Thursday 

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 09:30 PM IST
UP MLC pollsCounting of postal ballots for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Graduate and Teacher constituency elections underway, at a centre in Lucknow, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday urged Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to take immediate cognisance of alleged delays in the ongoing counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections and ensure transparent results.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “CEC Gyanesh Kumar should take immediate cognisance of alleged delay in UP MLC vote counting, ensure transparent results,” he said. The SP president alleged that the counting process was being deliberately slowed down and the Election Commission was not officially announcing the results of each round.

He also claimed that neither political parties nor the media were being provided with information about the counting process. “Do not make a mockery of democracy,” Yadav said, urging the poll panel to ensure transparency in the results.

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The UP Chief Electoral Officer’s office, when contacted, said it is verifying the allegations.

Results likely tomorrow or Thursday

The results of the biennial elections to 11 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council — five graduates and six teachers — are likely to be announced by Wednesday evening or Thursday, it is learnt.

Counting is underway in seven districts, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur. The 11 constituencies are Lucknow Graduates, Meerut Graduates, Agra Graduates, Varanasi Graduates and Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates, along with Lucknow Teachers, Meerut Teachers, Agra Teachers, Varanasi Teachers, Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers.

A total of 152 candidates are in the fray from the 11 seats.

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The voter turnout on October 23 polling was recorded at 55.24 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the counting of first-preference votes began in the Lucknow division teachers’ constituency after the completion of bundling, while the process of bundling was in its final stages in the Lucknow graduates’ constituency, the officials added.

In the Agra teachers’ constituency, the returning officer had recommended re-polling at three polling stations following alleged irregularities during the October 23 polling. The recommendation was forwarded to the Election Commission, which directed the suspension of six officials found responsible for lapses in supervision, while disciplinary action was initiated against other polling personnel.

The 2020 elections to these 11 constituencies saw the BJP win six, the Samajwadi Party three and Independents two seats.

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The outcome is particularly significant for the SP, which currently has 10 members in the 100-member Legislative Council — exactly the 10 per cent threshold required to retain the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Upper House.

The three seats by SP in 2020 were won by Man Singh Yadav from Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates, Ashutosh Sinha from Varanasi Graduates and Lal Bihari Yadav from Varanasi Teachers. All three have been renominated.

(With PTI inputs)

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Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

 

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