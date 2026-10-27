Akhilesh alleges deliberate delay in UP MLC vote counting, asks CEC to step in

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday urged Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to take immediate cognisance of alleged delays in the ongoing counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections and ensure transparent results.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “CEC Gyanesh Kumar should take immediate cognisance of alleged delay in UP MLC vote counting, ensure transparent results,” he said. The SP president alleged that the counting process was being deliberately slowed down and the Election Commission was not officially announcing the results of each round.

He also claimed that neither political parties nor the media were being provided with information about the counting process. “Do not make a mockery of democracy,” Yadav said, urging the poll panel to ensure transparency in the results.