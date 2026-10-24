55.24% turnout as 11 UP MLC seats go to polls amid scuffles, allegations of rigging

Voting for 11 MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh, including six teachers’ and five graduate constituencies, was conducted on Friday amid allegations of malpractices by Opposition party candidates.

A turnout of 55.24 percent was recorded in the polling conducted from 8 am to 4 pm, officials said.

Police and administration had a tough time conducting the voting as scuffles and protests were reported from some places.

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While the Samajwadi Party candidates and party chief alleged misuse of government machinery and malpractice to favour the ruling party candidates, the BJP leaders too accused the SP of fielding ineligible candidates and misuse of voting procedures.

According to the Election Commission, the highest voting percentage of 79.01 percent was recorded for the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Graduate constituency while the lowest 38.02 percent voting was for the Lucknow Teachers’ constituency.