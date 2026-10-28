Uttar Pradesh MLC polls: BJP takes 4 of 6 declared seats, SP wins 2

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years ... Read More
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won four seats and the Samajwadi Party (SP) two among the six seats declared so far in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council biennial elections.
According to information released by the Chief Electoral Officer’s office on Wednesday, the winners include one candidate from a graduate constituency and five from teacher constituencies.
In the Meerut Graduate constituency, BJP candidate Dinesh Kumar Goyal was declared elected.
Among the teacher constituencies, BJP candidates Umesh Dwivedi won from Lucknow, Chandra Sharma from Meerut, and Dr Hari Singh Dhillon from Bareilly-Moradabad.
The SP secured the Varanasi Teachers constituency, where Lal Bihari Yadav was declared elected, and the Agra Teachers constituency, where Dr Akash Agrawal emerged victorious.
Results for the remaining five seats are awaited.
Voting for 11 seats, comprising five graduate and six teachers’ constituencies, was held on Friday.
On Tuesday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had urged Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to take immediate cognisance of alleged delays in the counting of votes and ensure transparent results.
In a post on X, Yadav had said, “CEC Gyanesh Kumar should take immediate cognisance of alleged delay in UP MLC vote counting, ensure transparent results,” he said. The SP president alleged that the counting process was being deliberately slowed down and the Election Commission was not officially announcing the results of each round.
On Wednesday, Yadav claimed victory for party candidate Akash Agrawal in the Agra Teachers’ constituency and demanded that the administration issue him the certificate of election immediately.
He also shared a video on X in which Agrawal is seen wearing a torn kurta, while his supporters allege that he was assaulted. “Let the BJP explain how the treatment meted out by its people to SP MLC candidate, Dr. Akash Agrawal, who is winning from Agra, can be justified,” he said.
The former chief minister urged the Election Commission, the Supreme Court and the President to immediately take cognisance of the matter.
He said the entire society is deeply outraged by such “inhumane treatment” and “violence” against Agrawal. “Even the Agrawal community has now realised that in truth, the BJP is no one’s ally,” he claimed.
(With PTI inputs)