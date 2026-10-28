Uttar Pradesh MLC polls: BJP takes 4 of 6 declared seats, SP wins 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won four seats and the Samajwadi Party (SP) two among the six seats declared so far in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council biennial elections.

According to information released by the Chief Electoral Officer’s office on Wednesday, the winners include one candidate from a graduate constituency and five from teacher constituencies.

In the Meerut Graduate constituency, BJP candidate Dinesh Kumar Goyal was declared elected.

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Among the teacher constituencies, BJP candidates Umesh Dwivedi won from Lucknow, Chandra Sharma from Meerut, and Dr Hari Singh Dhillon from Bareilly-Moradabad.

The SP secured the Varanasi Teachers constituency, where Lal Bihari Yadav was declared elected, and the Agra Teachers constituency, where Dr Akash Agrawal emerged victorious.