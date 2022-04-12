UP MLC Election Results Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath congratulates winners; BJP loses Varanasi

UP MLC Election Result 2022: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday congratulated the winners of the biennial elections for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. He tweeted, “BJP’s thumping victory in the MLC polls has again made it clear that the people of the state are with nationalism, development and good governance under the able guidance and leadership of the respected Prime Minister.”

आज उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थानीय प्राधिकारी विधान परिषद चुनावों में भाजपा की प्रचण्ड विजय ने पुनः स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के कुशल मार्गदर्शन एवं नेतृत्व में प्रदेश की जनता राष्ट्रवाद, विकास एवं सुशासन के साथ है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 12, 2022

The counting was held for 27 seats of the Legislative Council. The BJP had already won nine of the 36 vacant seats unopposed. Following a resounding victory in the UP Assembly elections, the BJP had set its eye on becoming the single-largest party in the state Legislative Council as well by winning a majority of the Upper House seats.

In the 100-member Legislative Council, where 37 positions are vacant but the elections took place for 36 seats, the SP 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) four. The Congress, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party have one member each in the House.

BJP loses Varanasi

The BJP candidate Dr Sudama Patel has lost the Varanasi seat. An independent candidate, Annapurna Singh, wife of jailed gangster Brijesh Kumar Singh, won the seat.

Singh sealed victory with 4,234 votes, while Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Umesh Yadav got 345 votes and BJP finished third with 170 votes.

During the counting Tuesday, a total of 4,749 votes were found valid. Singh had taken the lead from the first round of the counting of votes.

98.11% turnout recorded in MLC polls

An estimated 98.11 per cent of voters exercised their franchise on Saturday to elect members to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from 27 local body constituencies spread across 58 districts, according to data shared by the office of the UP chief electoral officer after the voting concluded at 4 pm.

The highest 99.35 per cent polling was recorded in the Raebareli constituency, followed by Pratapgarh (99.25 per cent), Sitapur (99.2 per cent) and Barabanki (99.16 per cent). The Gorakhpur-Maharajganj constituency, however, recorded the lowest turnout at 96.5 per cent, followed by Etawah-Farrukhabad (96.65 per cent) and Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur (96.69 per cent).

— inputs from ENS