Missing minor girl’s body found in Meerut

The body of a nine-year-old girl, wrapped in a cloth, was found in a drain in Brahmpuri locality of Meerut on Thursday. Morning walkers spotted the body and informed the police who sent it for postmortem.

Police say the possibility of the minor being raped before she was murdered can’t be ruled out. Preliminary probe has revealed that the girl was reported missing from her house in Kanshi Ram Colony at Kharkhoda since Tuesday evening and her parents had lodged a missing complaint with the Bijli Bamba police station.

Irked over “police inaction” for two days after the missing complaint, local residents, along with the girl’s parents, gheraoed the police station, demanding immediate arrest of the killers and action against the guilty cops.

“Had the police acted on time, my daughter would have been saved but the police remained inert on my missing complaint. She went to a nearby shop to get raw rice but did not return,” the girl’s father said, outside the mortuary.

“We have converted the missing report into that of murder, while the section 376 (rape) under the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will be added after we get the postmortem report. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons,” said Kulbeer Singh, in charge of Kharkhoda police station.