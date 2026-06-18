UP: Missing girl returns, man known to family held for kidnap, rape

After the girl returned home on Tuesday, she told her family that Umar had kidnapped her and taken her to another place where she was raped. (Image generated using AI)

Pilibhit police on Wednesday arrested a 66-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl. Police said the accused, Mohammad Umar, was known to the girl’s family, belonging to another community. “Within an hour of the complaint being filed, we arrested the accused,” said Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav.

According to police, the family of the girl grazed goats belonging to the accused on batai or profit-sharing basis. In a complaint to the police, the girl’s family said that she had gone missing on June 14 (Sunday) and returned on her own on Tuesday. The girl’s family had, however, not lodged a missing persons complaint with the police.