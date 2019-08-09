UP: Missing 8-year-old boy’s body found, police detain teen neighbour

A day after an eight-year-old boy had gone missing in Rampur Kalan area of Sitapur, his body with multiple stab wounds was found near his house on Thursday morning.

While the postmortem report of the boy did not confirm sexual assault as speculated by the police earlier, a 16-year-old boy, who lives in the same locality, has been detained for kidnapping and murder of the boy.

The family members of the eight-year-old boy had complained to the police against the minor neighbour who has now been detained.

Sources in the police said they are probing into the possibility that the murder could be a fallout of an alleged affair between the victim’s sister and the accused 16-year-old.

Superintendent of Police L R Kumar said that they received an information about an eight-year-old boy being kidnapped in Rampur Kalan police station area on Wednesday night. “A police team was sent to the village concerned and an FIR under IPC section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) was registered against a 16-year-old boy from the neighbourhood. It was alleged by the family of the victim that the accused came to their house around 3 pm on Wednesday and took the boy with him. After filing the FIR, we started searching for the missing child,” said Kumar.

“The victim’s body was found around 800 m from his house on Thursday around 6 am. The boy had several stab wounds on neck and stomach made by a sharp weapon. The body was then sent for a post-mortem, and the murder charge was added to the FIR,” he added.

Sidhauli Circle Officer (CO) Ankit Kumar said that the accused was detained later in the day and was being questioned.

On the possible motive behind the killing, he said that primary investigation revealed that the accused was in a relationship with the victim’s elder sister, about which the child recently came to know.

“We suspect that the accused first took the victim to convince him to stay silent on this, but later killed him when he might have refused,” said CO Kumar.