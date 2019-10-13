UP: Minority welfare minister Mohsin Raza’s remarks spark row

MINISTER OF State (MoS) for Minority Welfare, Muslim Wakf & Hajj Mohsin Raza claimed Saturday that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) talks in favour of terrorism every time the government does something to free the country of terrorism. Raza also raised questions on the timing of the Board’s working committee’s meeting on Saturday.

Raza told The Sunday Express, “At a time like this when the honourable Supreme Court is hearing the Ayodhya matter and when the verdict in the case is about to come, an NGO like AIMPLB holding a secretive meeting. The media is kept away, no press conference is held. What was the objective behind the meeting? At a time like this when the National Register for Citizens (NRC) is being brought in for national security… They are against NRC. When the government of this country does something to rid the country of terrorism, they start talking in favour of terrorism.”

Raza also raised questions on the Board’s source of funding. “The AIMPLB is an NGO. It does not represent all Muslims living in India. They should make the accounts of this NGO public. Where do they get the money? During their meetings, they say anti-public things. It is obvious that they have backing from some powers who are making them do these things,” claimed Raza.

Asked if he can cite an example of an AIMPLB member making a pro-terrorism statement, he said, “When have they said anything against terrorism? They raise questions on the government’s action on terror. When they raise questions on the government action, it means they are defending terrorism.”

Reacting to the Raza’s remarks, AIMPLB executive member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said the funding of the organisation was “transparent” and that the AIMPLB has been “defending personal laws of the Muslims for a long time.”

“We don’t respond to such allegations, which have no basis. Everyone knows that the AIMPLB represents the Muslims of India and defends their personal laws,” the executive member told The Sunday Express.