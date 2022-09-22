UP Minority Welfare Minister defends survey: Will make madrasa students ideal citizens

Justifying the decision of the UP government to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrasas in the state, Cabinet Minister for Minority Welfare Dharmpal Singh said the aim of the survey is to ensure that madrasa students get a better education so that they become “ideal citizens, engineers and doctors” and “not pathharbaaj” (stone-pelters).

In an interview to The Indian Express, the BJP MLA from Aonla in Bareilly district said: “The survey is being conducted so that students studying there get a better education. With degrees of maulvi or kamil in madrasas, no student can become IAS, IPS, doctor or engineer, until they study other subjects too… We will make these madrasa students ideal citizens, engineers and doctors. We will not make them pathharbaaj (stone-pelters).”

Singh, who holds the Muslim Waqf and Haj portfolios too, said the survey is being done to also check the source of funding of madrasas. “…the basis of donations to them, whether these madrasas are registered or not, if the maulvis teaching are eligible or not, if students have adequate facilities,” he added.

The Indian Express earlier reported that a team comprising the District Minority Welfare Officer, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Basic Shiksha Adhikari are conducting the survey seeking information from madrasas on 11 points that include their source of income, safety and sustainability of infrastructure, number of students, teachers, proper drinking water facilities, furniture, electricity, adequate number of toilets and the curriculum. Amid criticism of the survey from Opposition parties – BSP, Congress AIMIM — and Muslim outfits,the minister said: “Government has no objection to students getting Deeni education in Arabic, Urdu and Farsi and that will continue.”