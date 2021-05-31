UP: Minor ‘raped and forced to abort’ in Rampur, 3 booked

The girl was sent for medical examination to ascertain if she was raped and the reports are still awaited.

An FIR has been registered against a 22-year-old man in Rampur on a complaint that he allegedly raped a minor girl resulting in a pregnancy, and later forcing her to abort.

The accused has been booked along with his mother and elder brother, but no one has been arrested yet in connection with the case.

The girl was sent for medical examination to ascertain if she was raped and the reports are still awaited. The minor stays with her mother in Rampur, while her father and elder brother are based in another district on work.

According to police, the minor’s mother lodged a complaint claiming that she returned from a relative’s place on Friday to find her daughter not in good health.

“The victim told her that the youth, who lives in the vicinity of their house, raped her a few months ago after which she got pregnant. She said that when informed about her pregnancy, the accused and his family convinced her to abort as the word of the incident would bring shame to their household. On their direction, she got her foetus aborted at a private hospital in Rampur,” an officer said.

After being informed of the entire ordeal, her mother got an FIR registered against the accused, his mother and elder brother at the police station.

The local circle officer confirmed that the accused and two of his family members were booked and sent to a hospital for medical examination.

“We would visit the hospital where the abortion was done to collect evidence in the case,” the circle officer said. The officer added that girl’s family has not provided any medical record to suggest she was pregnant and underwent abortion.

Meanwhile, in a similar case, a minor rape survivor gave birth to a boy at a hospital in Etah. The girl’s family got a case filed against their 20-year-old neighbour on Saturday, alleging rape.

According to the complaint, the 14-year-old girl was raped by the youth in a field a few months ago. It added that the family did not come forward to lodge a complaint earlier as they feared social stigma.

“The victim was rushed to a hospital after she went into labour and on May 28, she gave birth to a baby boy. She returned home yesterday (Saturday). Both the victim and her newborn are in good health,” the local SHO, said.

He said on a complaint by the minor’s family, the accused neighbour was booked on the charge of rape, adding that no one has been arrested in the case as yet.