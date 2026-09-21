Minor dies by suicide after financial harassment over love affair in UP

The minor was in a relationship with a 19-year-old woman for some time. (Source: File/ Representational)

A 17-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after he was harassed for money by the family of the woman he was in relationship with in Shahjahanpur.

The incident happened in Shimra Dabhoura village under the Garhia Rangin police station area of the Uttar Pradesh district.

The teenager was in a relationship with a 19-year-old woman for some time, Circle Officer (Tilhar) Vidyut Saxena told PTI. The woman had allegedly taken Rs 2.5 lakh from him and was demanding another Rs 1 lakh.

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The minor, allegedly distressed by the demand, consumed poison. He was rushed to Bareilly for treatment, but died during treatment.