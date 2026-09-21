Minor dies by suicide after financial harassment over love affair in UP

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A 17-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after he was harassed for money by the family of the woman he was in relationship with in Shahjahanpur.
The incident happened in Shimra Dabhoura village under the Garhia Rangin police station area of the Uttar Pradesh district.
The teenager was in a relationship with a 19-year-old woman for some time, Circle Officer (Tilhar) Vidyut Saxena told PTI. The woman had allegedly taken Rs 2.5 lakh from him and was demanding another Rs 1 lakh.
The minor, allegedly distressed by the demand, consumed poison. He was rushed to Bareilly for treatment, but died during treatment.
Police said that the preliminary probe has revealed that the deceased was a minor and had been in a relationship with the woman, who was also his sister-in-law’s sister.
The two had stopped communicating, but the teenager allegedly continued calling her. The woman’s family visited the teenager’s house and expressed their displeasure over the calls, police said.
According to the police, the demand for additional Rs 1 lakh distressed the boy, who then consumed poison to
The woman had allegedly taken Rs 2.5 lakh from him and was demanding another Rs 1 lakh, following which the teenager, allegedly distressed by the demand, consumed poison.
The police became aware of the death when the family was taking the teenager’s body for cremation. However, the family refused to proceed with the cremation and demanded an FIR into the death.
Police have filed an FIR against five people, including the girl the deceased was allegedly in a relationship with. An investigation is underway into the case.
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