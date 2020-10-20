UP: Minor booked for ‘sexual assault’ on 6-year-old girl

The local station house officer said that both the accused and victim family belong to the same community and are from a financially weaker background.

A Minor boy has been booked for rape and under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Aligarh on Sunday.

According to police, the FIR was registered on the complaint of girl’s parents who alleged that on October 12 the boy sexually assaulted her after she entered his house to get a ball.

Police have questioned the boy.

“We are not yet sure about the actual age of the boy, but we can confirm he is below 10 years. For now, we have left him with his parents and will present him at a juvenile court and will do whatever the court directs us. The case is sensitive and everything will be done as per the Juvenile Justice law,” SP (Aligarh City) Abhishek said, adding that as per the law, “the rape has a very complex definition and any sexual activity can come under the section of rape”.

The girl’s parents have alleged that on October 12 when their daughter was playing outside the home, her ball went into the house of a neighbor. “When the girl entered the house, the boy caught her and sexually assaulted her,” the parents alleged.

The local station house officer said that both the accused and victim family belong to the same community and are from a financially weaker background.

