Friday, Oct 14, 2022

UP minister’s nephew arrested for murder attempt

Amit Kumar Saxena abused the staff for failing to serve his colleague as the restaurant had closed. At around 10.30 pm, he returned and tried to hit the staff who were eating outside the restaurant with his car, SP City Bareilly Rahul Bhati said.

Amit Kumar Saxena, the nephew of UP Minister Arun Kumar, following his arrest after he allegedly tried to ram his car into a group of restaurant workers for refusing to serve him, in Bareilly, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI)

The nephew of an Uttar Pradesh minister was arrested after he allegedly tried to ram his car into a group of restaurant workers for refusing to serve him, police said on Friday.

On Tuesday night, Amit Kumar Saxena abused the staff for failing to serve his colleague as the restaurant had closed. At around 10.30 pm, he returned and tried to hit the staff who were eating outside the restaurant with his car, SP City Bareilly Rahul Bhati said.

While Saxena was arrested on Thursday, his two aides have been detained, he said.

According to a complaint filed by the hotel owner Naresh Kashyap’s son Sushant Kashyap, Saxena also allegedly demanded Rs. 1 lakh as ‘rangdari’ (extortion).

Saxena is the nephew of Arun Kumar, minister of state (independent charge) for Forest and Environment, Zoological Garden, Climate Change.

When contacted, the minister told news agency PTI, “The police must act as per the law, and there should be no laxity on this.” A case has been registered against Saxena and his two aides under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 384 (punishment for extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Bhati said.

The police said the other two accused are being interrogated.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 01:02:55 pm
