UP ministers congratulate Modi on completing 8 years as Prime Minister

The UP Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing eight years as the Member of Parliament from Varanasi and thanked him for leading the country as the Prime Minister during this period.

They also expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for interacting with them and guiding them during his stopover in Lucknow en route to Delhi from Lumbini in Nepal on Monday evening, said a government spokesperson. During the interaction, which lasted for about four hours, Modi talked with them about better governance through time management and how to connect with people and subordinates more effectively.

The Cabinet, meanwhile, approved the government order on the preparation of results of the students registered for the classes X and XII UP Board of Secondary Education for the 2021 session.

The Board examinations of the students of classes X (29.91 lakh students) and XII (26.1 lakh) for the 2021 session were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Later, a committee was formed to prepare their results.

“The high-level committee took cognisance of the suggestions from various mediums, recommendations of sub-committees and the curriculum committee. And then, the results of the written examination of the students registered for the cancelled classes X and XII Board examinations were prepared by calculating the marks of the written examinations based on the method recommended by the committee,” said a government spokesperson.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to extend relief provided to contractors for Gorakhpur Link Expressway till October 31, 2022.

“With this decision, the project will be completed in a time-bound manner. With the timely completion of the project, the general public will start getting its benefits soon,” said the spokesperson.