Former UP minister Yaqub Querishi, sons shifted to different prisons after complaints of ‘VIP treatment’

The Uttar Pradesh Police shifted two-time MLA and former minister in the state government Haji Yaqub Querishi, 63, and his sons Imran, 39, and Feroz, 42, to separate prisons in eastern UP early Tuesday morning following complaints of them getting special treatment inside the Meerut jail.

“Yaqub has been shifted to the Sonbhadra district prison while his sons Imran to Siddharth Nagar and Feroz to Balrampur prisons, with heavy police escort,” said Rakesh Kumar, superintendent of Meerut jail.

Director General of Police (prisons) Anand Kumar ordered an inquiry when reports surfaced that Yaqub and his sons were meeting dozens of his followers and family members inside the Meerut jail premises daily despite the norm for inmates that they can meet a maximum of three people, and that too not daily. There were also reports of them getting VIP facilities like food from home, hospital beds and so on.

Rohit Singh Sajwan, senior superintendent of police, Meerut, sent a report to the government in this connection detailing these activities inside the jail following which the family head was declared a listed mafia, which in nutshell means that a strict vigil would be kept on them by higher prison officials from Lucknow.

Trouble for the Querishi family started on the night of March 31, last year when a joint police team raided their sealed factory in the Kharkhauda region and found meat packaging on a very large scale behind sealed locks. The allegedly unlicensed factory had been sealed last year, but reportedly continued with its operations. In total, 17 persons including four members of the former MLA’s family and nearly a dozen employees were booked by the police. The employees were arrested while members of the Querishi family went missing.

Yaqub and his son Imran were arrested by the Meerut police on January 7 from New Delhi after they remained absconding for nearly seven months and a reward of Rs 50,000 each had been declared on them. The elder son, Feroz, had already surrendered on November 27 and was in Meerut jail, where he was joined by Yaqub and Imran on the night of January 7. (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/lucknow/former-up-minister-yaqub-son-sent-to-two-month-judicial-custody-8367536/)

“I am paying the price of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. All the cases against me and my family are politically motivated. My wife too has been named in the FIR. I have no link with the meat factory which was sealed and based on which fresh cases were lodged against my family members. I have full faith in the Judiciary and am hopeful of coming out clean,” said Yaqub when he was being shifted to the Sonbhadra prison.

“I have also directed that a detailed inquiry should be conducted on persons who had met Yaqub and his sons while they were in captivity in Meerut jail and the track records of those who met them during this period in detail,” said the SSP.

Yaqub has 16 cases pending against him in Meerut, Moradabad and Baghpat districts.