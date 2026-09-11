‘Show zero-tolerance’: UP minister demands tougher action over trader’s killing

Protesting for the second day, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad stepped up pressure on the government, with the Opposition also joining in.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readUpdated: Sep 11, 2026 04:36 PM IST
UP minister Sanjay Nishad was in Gonda on Friday, where he protested outside the Collectorate office. (X/@drsanjayknishad)UP minister Sanjay Nishad was in Gonda on Friday, where he protested outside the Collectorate office. (X/@drsanjayknishad)
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Uttar Pradesh Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad Friday escalated his protest over the killing of a trader, demanding that the government demonstrate the same “zero-tolerance” approach in this case as in other cases involving accused persons.

The minister — an NDA ally in the state — was in Gonda, where he protested outside the Collectorate office. The victim, Vinod Sahani, belonged to the Nishad community, he said.

The 45-year-old trader was allegedly attacked by a group of men while returning home after closing his shop on Wednesday night. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Thursday. Nishad had later staged a sit-in at KGMU, along with Samajwadi Party backward classes cell state president Rajpal Kashyap.

Police, late Thursday night, confirmed the arrest of three named accused as well as suspension of three police personnel over his death.

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Sources said on Friday, SP leaders, including Kajal Nishad, also reached Gonda to meet Sahani’s family and assured them of the support from the party and its Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

In a post on X on Thursday, Akhilesh had called for a high-level, impartial investigation into the crime. “In BJP rule, crime and anarchy in UP have reached their peak. By forcing the police to be complicit in their misdeeds, the BJP has not only weakened the power and influence of the police but has also thoroughly corrupted them by turning them into participants in false cases and encounters,” he wrote.

Police outline action

Gonda Police said that the Parsapur Station House Officer, the Shahpur outpost in-charge, and a constable have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, with departmental action initiated against them.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek said, “The investigation so far found that Vinod allegedly posted some messages on social media against Hindu deities and saints and people were angry about it. A group of locals allegedly attacked him when he was returning home from his shop. He was beaten up with sticks leaving him with critical injuries following which he died. The accused arrested belong to the upper caste.”

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He said the autopsy report has confirmed the death due to injuries. No gunshot injury or wounds caused by any sharp-edged weapon has been found on the body.

During questioning, the arrested accused alleged that Sahani had been posting “objectionable” and communal content on social media, leading to the assault, the police said.

Police said teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused.

In a post on X, Nishad later wrote: “Those present [at the protest] gave a clear message that the Nishad community will not tolerate any injustice against any of its brothers. Our demand is not against any specific individual, but for justice, security, and the rule of law… The administration has given assurance of appropriate and effective action in the matter.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

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