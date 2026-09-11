‘Show zero-tolerance’: UP minister demands tougher action over trader’s killing

Uttar Pradesh Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad Friday escalated his protest over the killing of a trader, demanding that the government demonstrate the same “zero-tolerance” approach in this case as in other cases involving accused persons.
The minister — an NDA ally in the state — was in Gonda, where he protested outside the Collectorate office. The victim, Vinod Sahani, belonged to the Nishad community, he said.
The 45-year-old trader was allegedly attacked by a group of men while returning home after closing his shop on Wednesday night. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Thursday. Nishad had later staged a sit-in at KGMU, along with Samajwadi Party backward classes cell state president Rajpal Kashyap.
आज गोण्डा में स्वर्गीय विनोद साहनी जी की निर्मम हत्या के उपरांत निषाद पार्टी के समर्पित कार्यकर्ताओं, पदाधिकारियों, शुभचिंतकों एवं समाजसेवियों ने एकजुट होकर सर्किट हाउस, गोण्डा में विशाल धरना-प्रदर्शन किया।
Sources said on Friday, SP leaders, including Kajal Nishad, also reached Gonda to meet Sahani’s family and assured them of the support from the party and its Chief Akhilesh Yadav.
In a post on X on Thursday, Akhilesh had called for a high-level, impartial investigation into the crime. “In BJP rule, crime and anarchy in UP have reached their peak. By forcing the police to be complicit in their misdeeds, the BJP has not only weakened the power and influence of the police but has also thoroughly corrupted them by turning them into participants in false cases and encounters,” he wrote.
भाजपा राज ‘अत्याचार, अन्याय, अहंकार’ का पर्यायवाची बन गया है, जिसके निशाने पर ‘पीडीए’ है।
अगर कहीं कोई भी ‘धर्म-न्याय’ में विश्वास करनेवाला है तो इस क्रूर हत्या का संज्ञान ले अन्यथा पीडीए समाज मिलजुलकर अपनी लड़ाई ख़ुद लड़ लेगा।
Gonda Police said that the Parsapur Station House Officer, the Shahpur outpost in-charge, and a constable have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, with departmental action initiated against them.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek said, “The investigation so far found that Vinod allegedly posted some messages on social media against Hindu deities and saints and people were angry about it. A group of locals allegedly attacked him when he was returning home from his shop. He was beaten up with sticks leaving him with critical injuries following which he died. The accused arrested belong to the upper caste.”
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He said the autopsy report has confirmed the death due to injuries. No gunshot injury or wounds caused by any sharp-edged weapon has been found on the body.
During questioning, the arrested accused alleged that Sahani had been posting “objectionable” and communal content on social media, leading to the assault, the police said.
Police said teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused.
In a post on X, Nishad later wrote: “Those present [at the protest] gave a clear message that the Nishad community will not tolerate any injustice against any of its brothers. Our demand is not against any specific individual, but for justice, security, and the rule of law… The administration has given assurance of appropriate and effective action in the matter.”
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More