‘Show zero-tolerance’: UP minister demands tougher action over trader’s killing

UP minister Sanjay Nishad was in Gonda on Friday, where he protested outside the Collectorate office. (X/@drsanjayknishad)

Uttar Pradesh Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad Friday escalated his protest over the killing of a trader, demanding that the government demonstrate the same “zero-tolerance” approach in this case as in other cases involving accused persons.

The minister — an NDA ally in the state — was in Gonda, where he protested outside the Collectorate office. The victim, Vinod Sahani, belonged to the Nishad community, he said.

The 45-year-old trader was allegedly attacked by a group of men while returning home after closing his shop on Wednesday night. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Thursday. Nishad had later staged a sit-in at KGMU, along with Samajwadi Party backward classes cell state president Rajpal Kashyap.