UP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced in 1991 Arms Act case, gets bail

August 8, 2022 4:45:25 pm
Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in an Arms Act case and subsequently granted bail by a Kanpur court on Monday.
“Sachan appeared before the court today. The court awarded one-year imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1,500. Since the sentence is for less than three years, the court released the minister on bail,” said government counsel Sanjay Gupta.
A case was filed against Sachan on August 13, 1991 after he allegedly failed to produce the licence for a rifle that he was carrying with him. Sachan then claimed the rifle had belonged to his grandfather, according to the prosecution. He was found guilty by the court in the case on August 6.
Meanwhile, a complaint was filed against him with the Kanpur police for allegedly taking away the court file of the order that held him guilty in the 1991 case. Police are yet to lodge a first information report on the complaint lodged by the court reader. They said they were examining the complaint.
Subscriber Only Stories
“As per the complaint filed by the court reader, the presiding officer held Rakesh Sachan guilty in the case and started the hearing on the quantum of the sentence. When the presiding officer went inside his chamber, Sachan’s lawyer sought the file to check the order. In the meantime, Sachan left the court premises with the order copy,” a senior police officer said.
On August 7, Sachan denied the charge and told reporters that he would appear before the court on Monday to present his side of the story, adding that he had 15 days to appeal against the conviction.
