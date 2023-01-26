scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
UP minister Nandi sentenced to 1-yr jail in 2014 assault case

The case dates back to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Nandi was contesting on a Congress ticket from Allahabad (now Prayagraj).

The case dates back to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Nandi was contesting on a Congress ticket from Allahabad (now Prayagraj).
An MP/MLA court in Prayagraj on Wednesday convicted UP Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and two others in 9-year-old assault case and sentenced them to one year imprisonment. He was later granted bail. The case dates back to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Nandi was contesting on a Congress ticket from Allahabad (now Prayagraj). “The three — Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Neeraj Gupta and Nizamuddin — have been convicted for rioting (IPC Section 147), unlawful assembly (section 149), and voluntarily causing hurt (section 323),” government counsel Sushil Vaish said. ‘Nandi’ holds the portfolio of Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion in Adityanath government.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 02:03 IST
