UP minister gets 3 months in jail for poll code violation in 2012

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills Sanjay Singh Gangwar was sentenced to three months in jail by a Pilibhit court on Saturday after he was convicted in two cases of violation of the model code of conduct during the 2012 Vidhan Sabha elections when he was with the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Both the sentences will run concurrently, it is learnt.

Gangwar, however, was granted bail by the same court later. The court of Special Judge (MP/MLA) Priyanka Rani also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Gangwar (48), the BJP MLA from the Pilibhit constituency, in both cases. While one case was lodged on January 5, 2012, the second was registered the next day at the Sungarhi police station in the district.

Gangwar, who was present in the court when the court convicted and sentenced him, won from Pilibhit in the Assembly elections in March this year on BJP ticket by defeating Samajwadi Party’s Shailendra Gangwar by 6,790 votes.

Pilibhit Prosecution Officer Preeti Lata said on Saturday, “Gangwar was accused in three cases lodged in 2012. He had been booked under section 127-A (restrictions on the printing of pamphlets, posters) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. In one case, he was acquitted, but was convicted in two cases. One case pertains to printed material for poll campaigning being found in his possession during the model code of conduct, which is not allowed. It was found that the material found with him was illegal.”

The material was treated as evidence in the case, she said.

“He can file an appeal against the verdict in a higher court. He has been given five days to file an appeal,” added Lata.

In the case lodged on January 5, it was alleged that slogans in support of Gangwar and the BSP were found painted on walls near the Madhotanda railway crossing and on the walls of some houses against provisions of the model code of conduct.

In the second case, it was alleged that printed material for campaigning was found in Gangwar’s car without mandatory details like name and address of the printer and the quantity.