UP minister accused of taking away conviction order copy, police say ‘examining’ complaint

A day after Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan allegedly took away a file of a court order after he was held guilty in a 1991 Arms Act case, Kanpur Police on Sunday said they are “examining” the contents of the complaint filed by the court reader. The police are yet to file an FIR on a complaint lodged by the court reader.

Sachan, meanwhile, denied the charge and told ANI news agency that he would appear before the court on Monday to present his side of the story.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Joint Commissioner of Police (Kanpur) Anand Prakash Tiwari said: “An inquiry is being conducted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali)… On the basis of the inquiry report, further action will be taken.”

A court in Kanpur had fixed Saturday for the pronouncement of judgment in the 1991 case and had summoned the minister.

“As per the complaint filed by the court reader, the presiding officer held Rakesh Sachan guilty in the case and started the hearing on the quantum of sentence. When the presiding officer went inside his chamber, Sachan’s lawyer sought the file to check the order. In the meantime, Sachan left the court premises with the order copy,” a senior police officer said.

Denying the charges, the minister told ANI: “I had gone to court on Saturday to attend the trial of the case pending against me. My lawyer had asked me to come to court. I reached the court around 11.00 am. Since I had to attend other engagements, and it was getting late, my lawyer filed an exemption application. I left the court around 12.00 noon. I don’t know what happened in court… After I returned, I came to know about all these allegations through media and newspapers,”

“Will go to court tomorrow (Monday) and present my side. I will follow what the court orders,” he added.

According to the prosecution, a case was filed against Sachan on August 13, 1991 after he failed to show the licence for a rifle, which he was carrying with him. Sachan had then claimed that the rifle belonged to his grandfather, added the prosecution.