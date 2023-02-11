UP meets all criteria for getting investment, industries: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh fulfils all the criteria required for attracting industries and investment and the state’s growth was a boon for the country.

Addressing the investors and other stakeholders at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, the Union minister praised the Yogi Adityanath-led government’s initiative to organise the three-day event.

Shah said that fulfilling the five conditions was a must for any state to attract investment, industry and develop itself as a manufacturing hub. These conditions were good law and order, good infrastructure, clear policies for industry and finance, transparent functioning of the government and the capability of the state cabinet to take prompt decisions, he said.

“There was a time when efforts to find these five things in the state yielded only disappointment. The law and order situation has improved and UP is among the states which have received the maximum investment in infrastructure in the past five years. The BJP government in UP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath is working transparently. There is not a single allegation against our government,” Shah said.

At the inaugural session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state attracted investment proposals worth Rs 32.92 lakh crore through roadshows organised ahead of the Summit, signing over 18,000 MoUs with various companies. Potentially, these can create 92.50 lakh job opportunities in the state, he said.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was ready to play the role of the growth engine of the country in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and by imbibing the PM’s mantra of “Reform, Perform, Transform.”

Promising big-ticket investments in UP, leading business conglomerates of the country assured the state government to become a part of the state’s development journey and said that investors are taking note of the “changing face of UP”.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla committed to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh. While Ambani said that his Reliance Industries would invest Rs 75,000 crore in rolling out 5G mobile service in the next 10 months, expanding retail network and setting up renewable energy capacity over the next four years; Birla, on the other hand, said his group has committed Rs 25,000 crore investment across its various businesses such as cement, metals, chemicals, financial services and renewable energy in the state. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said his group firm Air India SATS would set up an integrated multi-modal cargo hub at the upcoming Jewar airport in partnership with Zurich Airport.