UP: Meerut woman gang-raped by 3, one held

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three persons at her residence in a Meerut village Tuesday. Her husband and in-laws were away at the time, police said.

As per the FIR, the three suspects, one of whom is a quack in the village, also beat up the victim when she tried to resist. While the woman was being assaulted ,her father-in-law happened to reach the house and the three tried to escape holding him at gunpoint,the police said.

The police said the quack, Salman (34) was overpowered by the victim’s father-in-law ,who later handed over him to the police with help of locals. “Based on the victim’s father-in-law’s complaint, an FIR was against Salman and two unidentified suspects. Salman was sent to jail and a probe is on. The woman was taken for a medical examination,” said Ashutosh Kumar Singh, in charge of Mundali police station.