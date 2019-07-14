UP: Mayawati hails anti-lynching Bill in state, slams ‘apathetic’ Centre

While welcoming the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission’s draft Bill against mob lynching, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led Central government of being “apathetic” towards stopping such incidents.

Advertising

In a statement issued by the party, Mayawati said, “There is a strong need for a stringent countrywide law, but the Centre’s approach towards it is lackadaisical.”

She attacked the BJP and claimed that violent mobs think that they can do anything in the name of caste and religion as they believe that the BJP will shelter them.

“This disease (of mob lynching) was caused due to the intention and policy of BJP governments to not establish the rule of law. And not just Dalits, tribals and religious minorities, even police and people of every community are victim of this. Though a few incidents of mob lynching used to take place in the past, now they are very common… The Supreme Court has also taken congnisance of this and issued directions to the Central and state governments, but they are not at all serious about this,” said Mayawati.

Advertising

Mayawati added that in such a condition the initiative by the state law panel to make a law to stop mob violence is a welcome move.

The state law panel had recently submitted a draft report – Uttar Pradesh Combating of Mob Lynching Bill, 2019 – to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The draft recommends jail terms ranging from seven years to life imprisonment for the accused and up to three years for dereliction of duty by a police officer or district magistrate.