AI, staged cremation: How UP murder accused allegedly faked his death

For nearly 18 months, a murder accused in Uttar Pradesh allegedly passed himself off as dead, using artificial intelligence to fabricate photographs of his own funeral and cremation, and securing a death certificate that he submitted to a court where his murder trial was nearing its conclusion.
The deception unravelled Sunday when the Mau police arrested Raj Kumar Rajbhar alias Raju, 38, who had reportedly returned to his hometown to meet his wife and children. He was produced before a court, which sent him to jail.
The police said Raj Kumar, a school dropout and native of Mau, orchestrated the elaborate plan to escape trial in a 2016 murder case. Investigators are now examining how he obtained the death certificate and whether others helped him carry out the alleged fraud.
“We are preparing a report for the court hearing the murder case, informing it that Raj Kumar is alive,” said Nitesh Pratap Singh, Circle Officer, Mau.
A murder trial, debt
According to the police, Raj Kumar and Sudarshan Rajbhar were booked in 2016 for the murder of Yogesh Singh, a brick kiln operator, following a dispute over money. The police arrested both and later filed a chargesheet. They were later granted bail.
The murder trial had reached its final stage, with witnesses already examined, when documents purportedly establishing Raj Kumar’s death were submitted to the court last year. A police officer said his case was subsequently separated from that of the other accused.
The police recently received information that Raj Kumar had allegedly fabricated his death and submitted forged documents to the court. Local residents alerted investigators to the suspected fraud a few days ago and said he was burdened with substantial debt.
Acting on local intelligence, the police traced and arrested him Sunday, nearly 18 months after he allegedly went into hiding.
Following his arrest, the police registered a fresh forgery case against him over the alleged fabrication of documents to establish his death.
Manipulated photos and a goat
During the preliminary inquiry, investigators learnt that Raj Kumar had allegedly staged his death in May last year in neighbouring Ghazipur district.
According to the police, he was shown as unconscious and taken to a hospital. Photos were subsequently manipulated to create the impression that his body had been taken to a cremation ground in Ghazipur for the last rites.
Investigators suspect that Raj Kumar lay on a prepared funeral pyre and that a goat’s carcass was later burned in place of his body to make the death appear genuine.
“Raj Kumar used artificial intelligence to make the surroundings and the funeral pyre look authentic. The identities of people present in the photographs are being checked,” a police officer said.
Raj Kumar allegedly submitted details of his purported death to the municipal authorities in Ghazipur and obtained a death certificate, which was later presented to the court hearing the murder case. The police are investigating how the certificate was issued.
Two doctors and a plan
During questioning, Raj Kumar reportedly told investigators that two doctors who were his clients had suggested that he fake his death to evade the murder trial.
“We will verify the statements made by Raj Kumar during questioning,” a police officer said.
Investigators are also examining the identities of those seen in the photographs and whether anyone else helped stage the funeral.
Raj Kumar had previously lived in Mumbai, where he was involved in trading. He was also engaged in the share-trading business and had reportedly moved between districts, including Ghazipur and Azamgarh, after allegedly faking his death.
The investigation into the alleged forgery and the circumstances surrounding the fake death is continuing.