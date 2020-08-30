UP: Man, woman paraded for alleged affair in Mainpuri

Superintendent of Police (Mainpuri) Ajay Kumar said the families of the man and woman were against their relationship. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were paraded in a Mainpuri village on Friday night with their heads shaved and faces blackened for having “illicit relations”.

Police have arrested three relatives of the women – two women and a man – after an FIR was registered against 15 people on a complaint filed by the 40-year-old man.

Superintendent of Police (Mainpuri) Ajay Kumar said the families of the man and woman were against their relationship. “While the woman’s husband had died three years ago and she is living in the village with her three children, the man got separated from his wife a few years ago. Both the woman and the man belong to the Dalit community and work as labourers.”

Station House Officer of the police station concerned said that they received information of a couple being harassed in the village. “A team reached the village and rescued them. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the villagers caught them allegedly in a compromising position at the man’s house. The couple was then beaten up and their heads were shaved and faces blackened. The villagers also put a garland of slippers around their neck and paraded before the police arrived,” said the SHO, adding both were sent for medical examination.

The case has been lodged under various IPC sections, including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 452 (house-trespass for assault or wrongful restraint).

A similar incident took place in a village in Kannauh district on Wednesday when a 37-year-old woman, whose husband died by suicide two months ago, and a 40-year-old man with physical disabilities were assaulted after the woman’s relatives suspected that they were having an affair.

“A group of villagers shaved the heads of the two, blackened their faces, draped them with a garland of slippers and paraded them in the area. Police have arrested 10 people, including the village head’s husband in the case,” said police.

