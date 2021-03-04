UP: Man whose ‘kidnapping’ led to conviction of four persons caught at home

Rana’s wife and two sisters-in-law were arrested earlier on charges of keeping the kidnapped person in confinement.

BHADOHI police Wednesday apprehended a 52-year-old man, who had gone missing in October 2008 leading to the incarceration of four persons who were sentenced to a five-year jail term for kidnapping.

Jokhan Tiwari was caught from his home at Chakniranjan village in the district after the wife of one of the arrested persons informed the police.

In preliminary inquiry, we found that Jokhan went into hiding to frame his neighbours in a kidnapping case, said police.

“We are recording Jokhan’s statement to know where he had been staying since 2008. He has been changing his statement. After recording his statement, we will produce him before a court and submit a report. Our next course of action will be decided on the basis of the court’s direction,” Bhadohi SP Ram Badan Singh said.

The Station House Officer of Gopiganj, KK Singh, said there was ambiguity on the identity of the apprehended persons.“We caught Jokhan from his house. There is no question of any identity confusion,” Singh said.

Police said they are trying to locate documents of the 2008 kidnapping case, including the copy of the court orders and police investigation report, to know the details of the case.

According to the SHO, after Jokhan went allegedly missing in October 2008, his family claimed that they found his blood-stained clothes outside the village. A case was lodged against his neighbour Doodhnath Tiwari — with whom Jokhan had a land dispute — and three members of his family — brother Kashinath Tiwari and their relatives Vansh Nath Tiwari and Chhottan Tiwari – on charges of murder and kidnapping.

Police arrested the four accused and charge-sheeted them for kidnapping. “All the four accused were sent to jail for five years. They later filed an appeal in the Allahabad High Court that granted them bail. The appeal is pending in the High Court,” said Singh.