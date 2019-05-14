UP: Man stabs groom to death at venue of wedding, held

CHAOS PREVAILED at a wedding ceremony in Ayodhya Sunday evening when a man allegedly stabbed the groom to death with a pair of scissors at the venue in Kumarganj police station area.

The assailant and an aide were arrested later. Heavy police force was deployed in the area.

“Pinki of Singauli village was to marry Surendra Kori of Inayatnagar area. The baraat arrived at the village late in the evening and the rituals were in progress. Close to midnight, Surendra walked out of the venue to use the washroom when two local youths approached him. Suddenly, another person identified as Laddu, a neighbour of Pinki, attacked Surendra from behind by stabbing him with a pair of scissors. The two who were talking to the groom too were Laddu’s friends, Pintu and Bittu,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, SHO of Kumarganj police station.

He added, “Two persons who witnessed the attack tried to nab the assailant and his friends, but they fled. Surendra was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police were informed and a murder case was registered against the three accused. While Laddu and Pintu were arrested later in the night, the third accused is absconding,” he said.

The postmortem report of the deceased was awaited, the SHO said.

He added that police were probing whether Laddu was in a relationship with the woman.