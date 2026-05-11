Man shoots elderly mother, brother over property dispute in Banda

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A 42-year-old farmer allegedly killed his 62-year-old mother and brother with his licensed rifle in Banda on Sunday following a heated dispute over the distribution of money from the sale of a portion of ancestral land. Police said the violence erupted when the accused, Raj Kishore Mishra, objected to handing over the possession of the property. The incident took place on International Mother’s Day.
Police said that Raj Kishore’s father, Jagdish Mishra, mother Shanti Devi, and three brothers, including victim Devideen Mishra (44), were in the process of transferring the possession of the land to the buyer when Raj Kishore arrived and clashed with them. The confrontation soon escalated, and police said the accused allegedly opened fire with his licensed rifle, critically injuring his mother and brother. Hearing the gunshots, nearby residents rushed to the scene and took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Meanwhile, the accused fled the spot.
Banda Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal stated that the accused was enraged by his father’s decision to sell the ancestral land, as he reportedly did not receive a share of the sale proceeds. Police believe the bitter family dispute led to the deadly attack. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. He added that police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused.
According to the police, they received information on Sunday afternoon that a man had shot and injured his mother and younger brother in Baberu town, after which a police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital.
During the preliminary investigation, the police learned that the accused had been unhappy about his family’s decision to sell a portion of the ancestral property and had previously argued with them over the matter. He also demanded that the money obtained from selling the land be equally distributed among the four brothers — which his father rejected. His other three brothers also supported the father’s decision. On Sunday, upon learning that the buyer had arrived to take possession of the land, he reached the spot and objected. This led to a confrontation between the brothers.
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