Man shoots elderly mother, brother over property dispute in Banda

A 42-year-old farmer allegedly killed his 62-year-old mother and brother with his licensed rifle in Banda on Sunday following a heated dispute over the distribution of money from the sale of a portion of ancestral land. Police said the violence erupted when the accused, Raj Kishore Mishra, objected to handing over the possession of the property. The incident took place on International Mother’s Day.

Police said that Raj Kishore’s father, Jagdish Mishra, mother Shanti Devi, and three brothers, including victim Devideen Mishra (44), were in the process of transferring the possession of the land to the buyer when Raj Kishore arrived and clashed with them. The confrontation soon escalated, and police said the accused allegedly opened fire with his licensed rifle, critically injuring his mother and brother. Hearing the gunshots, nearby residents rushed to the scene and took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Meanwhile, the accused fled the spot.