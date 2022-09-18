scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

UP man shoots daughter dead

The accused, identified as Mughees Ahmed, shot his 16-year-old daughter after an argument, they added. According to police, the girl and Ahmed were the only ones present in the house when the incident occurred. Ahmed's wife lived separately due to differences with him, police said.

A 56-year-old man was booked on Friday after he allegedly shot his minor daughter dead over her relationship with a man, who belonged to a different religion, in a village in Aligarh district, police said.

The accused, identified as Mughees Ahmed, shot his 16-year-old daughter after an argument, they added. According to police, the girl and Ahmed were the only ones present in the house when the incident occurred. Ahmed’s wife lived separately due to differences with him, police said.

Circle Officer Abhay Kumar Pandey said, “It has come to light that Ahmed was against his daughter’s relationship with a youth who belonged to another religion. Ahmed told the police that he had objected to the relationship several times.”

After the crime, Ahmed reached Barla police station and said he had shot his daughter and her body was at his house.

