UP: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 3-year-old girl

A special court in Mathura sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a three-year-old girl.

In his order, special POCSO court judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi has written that the accused is a paedophile and may repeat the crime, in case of lesser punishment, Assistant District Government Council Virendra Kumar Lavania said.

“Vishambhar was awarded rigorous punishment of 20 years with a fine of Rs 20,000,” he said.

The incident took place on December 5, 2015 while the girl was playing with her friends near her house. The accused took the girl to a secluded place and raped her, he said.

After hearing her cries, the victim’s mother rushed to the spot. However, the accused managed to run away, Lavania said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act.

The judge has also ordered the state government to give a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the victim, Lavania said.

